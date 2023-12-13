Jew Hater gets drowned out in song.
Nasty woman on NYC subway sees some Jews and starts yelling "Free Palestine." The boys start singing "Am Yisrael Chai!" louder and louder until she is inaudible.
A wonderful moment in New York. I mean, given the rampant Jew Hate which appears harder to get rid of than rats and cockroaches.
You can get the audio on Instagram.
Happy Chanukah.
עם ישראל חי
