Jew Hate Continues on Harvard Yard
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee apparently in twisted Leftists' minds is equivalent to the German National Socialists circa 1939. Is it just Hate or maybe also serious brain damage?
From Harvard Yard last week:
The damned university clearly still needs some “context” to address this evil.
Let’s add these individuals to #TheList.
Anyone got names for me?
