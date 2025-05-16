James Comey Incites People to Murder President Trump
When did the American Left and Deep State become so insanely evil? This is not normal. This is not politics. TDS is a serious illness which left untreated results in violence against others.
What has gone wrong with the Democrats?
This is a very serious question.
They scream day and night about how “the right” is violent. But the only violence we see is from Leftwing maniacs. From the St. George Floyd of Blessed Memory Wuhan Fakedemic Summer of Antifa Violence 2020 to today, Leftwing nutcases march, scream, vandalize and assault people they …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.