It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood!
Maybe not for the folks living next door to Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut. But that's what you get for harboring mass murdering terrorists in your HOA.
Another gorgeous day in Beirut! The hits just keep coming!
An IDF airstrike on Beirut targeted Ibrahim Aqil, the head of Hezbollah's Special Operations, multiple Israeli outlets are reporting. Tahsin was reportedly meeting with other senior Hezbollah members.
Aqil, aka Tahsin, is wanted by the US for his involvement in the 1983 bombings of the US Embass…
