It Must Have Taken a Real Brave Resistance Fighter or UN Employee to Kill Noy Aviv
She sure looks like a one-woman Special Operations Platoon, doesn't she? She was murdered while dancing at the Nova Peace & Music Festival by such "brave" Fakestinians.
Noy Aviv was murdered by the Fakestinians on 7 October 2023 while dancing at a music festival focused on bringing peace to Israel and its evil savage mongrel Islamist death cult neighbors.
Leaving aside the irony and focusing on the evil, I challenge anyone to a debate, trying to convince me the Fakestinians are not a purely evil “society.” Look at Noy,…
