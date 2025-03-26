It is important to have good friends in trying times.
Those little expressions of care and concern are often the boost that gets me through the next Jew Hating rant on my Substack feed, or some more stupidity about the federal government.
My days are full of very exciting things. I am an investor in and advisor to some of the most cutting-edge technology companies the world has ever seen.
I have a wonderful family who spend most of their days off doing their own, highly productive things. I’ve got a dog who reminds me of the important things in life.
I am a gifted cook, born with a golden…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.