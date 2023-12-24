It ain't Bethlehem, it's Khan Younis, but it's still a delightful Christmas video!
One more evil Gazan terrorist is removed from the fight.
A little celebration for all the civilized people in the world. Here is footage from a GoPro camera worn by a Gazan terrorist who managed to film his own death at the hands of the IDF soldiers he was trying to sneak up on.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.