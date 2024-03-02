Israelis protect lives; Hamas uses the deaths of their own people as a weapon of propaganda.
Hamas wants Gazans to die in Rafah, so they can report a high death toll to get a global outcry. It is almost the perfect definition of "evil."
The most twisted definition of “leader” you will ever hear: This evil bastard Yahya Sinwar wants the IDF to injure and kill Gazans.
