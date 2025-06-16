Roya Hesmati was whipped 74 times by “her” government - the evil mullahs who have run Iran since Jimmy Carter let the Ayatollah Khomeini return from Parisian exile, which led to the overthrow of the Shah and the holding of American hostages by evil scumbag Islamists for 444 days, until Ronald Reagan assumed the Presidency.

The same mullahs who loved whipping Roya are shooting missiles at civilians in Israel. Silence from the United Nations, of course. And the moronic Useful Idiots in the West have now shifted from celebrating one pack of evil Islamists in Fakestine to screaming support for the old asshole men, er “ayatollahs” in dresses who whipped Roya so horribly.

Yossi BenYakar Israel isn’t just protecting itself — it’s shielding the entire free world from the brutality of Iran’s terror regime. Meet Roya Heshmati — a brave Iranian woman who was whipped 74 times by the Islamist thugs of the mullah regime. Her "crime"? Daring to walk outside without a hijab. Where is the global outrage? Where is the MeToo movement? Where are the Hollywood feminists and social justice warriors who scream for Gaza but go deafeningly silent for Iranian women? Their hypocrisy is louder than their slogans. Iran = Hamas = Hezbollah. Same ideology. Same hatred. Same goal the destruction of freedom, women’s rights, and Western civilization. This isn’t just about Israel. It’s about what kind of world we’re willing to allow. Israel stands at the front line. The question is will the West stand behind it?

Those of us who have observed and analyzed the neo-Marxist Left in America have mostly been shouting into the wind for decades. But more and more normal Americans are watching the incessant evil marching in our streets, blaming Israel for defending itself while applauding thoroughly evil, Islamist terrorists who would murder the very idiots busy cheering for them.

My personal favorites are the various flavors of ‘LGBTQ+ for Hamas’ clowns. It’s like ‘cows for hamburgers,’ yet there they are, marching around in their rainbow-colored hair from the safety of the US, instead of showing up in Gaza where they would be gang raped and thrown off roofs.

Proof positive the Western “education” system has been destroyed

Many of these problems go back to the Communist Islamist Barry Hussein Soetoro, who managed to fool enough Americans to be elected to the Presidency twice. This clown bowed to the Saudi King, which alone should have been an impeachable offense, and sent billions of dollars to the mullahs, which they used to kill more Jews and Americans.

Right now and for the last four days, Iran has been firing missiles into civilian areas of Israel - once again, Islamist scum target civilians while Israel goes out of its way to only attack military targets. Once again, the George Soros funded Leftist terrorist cadres put down their BLM signs and picked up their “From the river to the sea!” signs to go out and cause chaos in American cities.

Meanwhile, far from these evil assholes covering their faces and chanting “Death to Jews!” in the safety of Democrat-run American cities, the Israelis are dealing with the realities of existential war.

Damage done in Haifa Bay by Iranian missiles

The Bazan Group says that as a result of the Iranian strike on its oil refinery in the Haifa Bay, all its facilities have been shut down. Three people were killed in an Iranian missile strike on the refinery overnight. In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Bazan says that “as a result of damage to the facilities, the power plant was significantly damaged, and therefore all of the refineries and subsidiary companies’ facilities were shut down.”

Bazan says it is working with the Israel Electric Company to resume electric supply to the facility. The facility, home to a distinctive cooling tower that looms over the densely populated Haifa Bay, has for years been threatened with attack by Israel’s adversaries, including Iranian proxy Hezbollah. It has never been known to have suffered a direct hit in the past.

Make no mistake. Israel - tiny little Israel - is the only country left in the world with real resolve and purpose. It is taking the fight to the enemy - Iran is the head of the global terror snake. It has been doing horrible things for 47 years and it is long past time to kill every one of their scumbag leaders and return the nation to secular rule.

Israel is making great progress on removing this evil scourge from the face of the earth.

War is hard and this war is very hard for the good people of Israel. But they are protecting us all on the front lines. I for one am beyond grateful for the wonderful work Netanyahu and the entire IDF, IAF and intelligence services are doing.

Stupid, ungrateful Leftists are too dumb to understand the sheer evil of Islamofascism and how much Israel is protecting them from it.

Am Israel Chai.

Share