Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Singer's avatar
Fred Singer
Jun 19

Christopher, people like this would rather believe than know. "My personal favorites are the various flavors of ‘LGBTQ+ for Hamas’ clowns. It’s like ‘cows for hamburgers,’ yet there they are, marching around in their rainbow-colored hair from the safety of the US, instead of showing up in Gaza where they would be gang raped and thrown off roofs." They hunger for meaning by demonizing the "Zionist entity." This willful ignorance is divisive and often self-destructive. But they cannot be reasoned out of it. It infests their souls with dreams of significance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Messina
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture