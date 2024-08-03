Islamist scum (pardon the redundancy) blew up twelve children playing soccer
The sheer evil aside, it's a weird way to try to win a war.
Good Shabbos, everyone! Iranian mullahs gave rockets to Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon who then shot one of those rockets onto a soccer field in Israel, killing and wounding dozens of Druze.
These are the twelve children murdered by Iran and Hezbollah. They were playing soccer. Real “brave” these Islamist scum are, aren’t they?
We mourn with their fa…
