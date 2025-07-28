Islamist Jew Hater Zohran Mamdani is now spreading pure Nazi Jew Hate Propaganda
HOW can a single moral and/or rational New Yorker, never mind a dumbass liberal Jew, vote for this evil bastard?
Now and again, I cannot resist the urge to call out Jew Hating clowns on X. I know it’s pointless, but sometimes I just cannot let the lies go unanswered. Maybe someone will read my rebuttals of Jew Hating crap and realize the absurd lies being spouted.
My readers will likely be unaware of a spoiled brat steroid freak named Dan Bilzerian who lives in Vegas off his daddy’s money and mainly fills his social media accounts of videos of him using young women in a fashion that would make Jeffrey Epstein blush.
He hates Jews and may as well be channeling the words of Goebbels on a daily basis. I will get to him later.
Dan reposted this little tidbit from the presumptive next Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani.
This is the most vile and evil thing I’ve seen in decades. In one single meme, this smarmy scumbag Zohran - who is busy getting married at his mommy’s millionaire compound in Uganda this weekend, complete with armed guards to keep the Ugandan people away - manages to manufacture a dozen or more complete lies all focused around the insane idea that Jews fleeing Europe arrived in a “host nation,” meaning they were guests, not the rightful owners of Israel. From that libel and insane oversimplification of thousands of years of history, he then fast forwards ahead to showing the results of what happens to evil Fakestinians who slaughter Jews, Israelis and anyone they see as “collaborating” with the Jews, then ignoring ALL OF THAT and implying the Jews showed up as guests and then wrecked the joint.
His post got 68,000 likes.
Holy shit. How do New York’s election laws not disqualify him instantly?
It is so outrageous, I don’t even know where to begin.
Well, that’s not true. I began by stating the obvious.
New Yorkers - indeed, Americans - need to wake up. This smooth-talking little shit who has never had a job in his life, is a modern-day Joseph Goebbels1 who has openly said he wants to “tax white neighborhoods more” and declared the need for a law which would imprison any New Yorker who donates money to an Israeli cause.
Yes - he wants the NYPD to arrest 78-year-old Mrs. Stein for her monthly $25 check to Hadassah to buy hospital supplies. And he wants Alvin Bragg and Laetitia James to prosecute Mrs. Stein for that heinous crime.
Wake up. Your life actually depends upon it.
If New Yorkers don't wake up before election day, they will end up with a mayor who will destroy the city. Los Angeles will look like paradise compared to NY. NY Jews should be thinking about where to move because your lives will become a living hell in NY under Mamdani. Don't you understand? He wants to kill all of you. He doesn't give a sh-t whether you are a dumbass liberal demonrat who supports Gazza. Stop voting the blue ticket-- they hate Jews.
Christopher, keep up what you're doing. You're bound to get through to a few idiots.
Europe is starting to fall to the jihad. We in the US are following the same road to hell, but it's not too late to fight. Your choice is to fight and maybe die, or die a horrible death. But, remember you cannot win if you don't fight.
Most of my American friends are Democrats, and I have seen that the Woke Ideology has rendered them somewhat 'insane', when it comes to politics. It's the same in the UK: 'the Left's' absurd Group-think has left so many unable to think independently and critically. I try and fathom out how this has happened and why so many can't see that we are handing the West over to the enemy without a shot being fired, which was the plan of course. Can you imagine if Harris had won the Election: you'd have what we have here. Mamdani is only the start.