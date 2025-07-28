Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

FreedomFighter
1d

If New Yorkers don't wake up before election day, they will end up with a mayor who will destroy the city. Los Angeles will look like paradise compared to NY. NY Jews should be thinking about where to move because your lives will become a living hell in NY under Mamdani. Don't you understand? He wants to kill all of you. He doesn't give a sh-t whether you are a dumbass liberal demonrat who supports Gazza. Stop voting the blue ticket-- they hate Jews.

Christopher, keep up what you're doing. You're bound to get through to a few idiots.

Europe is starting to fall to the jihad. We in the US are following the same road to hell, but it's not too late to fight. Your choice is to fight and maybe die, or die a horrible death. But, remember you cannot win if you don't fight.

Sarah
1d

Most of my American friends are Democrats, and I have seen that the Woke Ideology has rendered them somewhat 'insane', when it comes to politics. It's the same in the UK: 'the Left's' absurd Group-think has left so many unable to think independently and critically. I try and fathom out how this has happened and why so many can't see that we are handing the West over to the enemy without a shot being fired, which was the plan of course. Can you imagine if Harris had won the Election: you'd have what we have here. Mamdani is only the start.

