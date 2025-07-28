Now and again, I cannot resist the urge to call out Jew Hating clowns on X. I know it’s pointless, but sometimes I just cannot let the lies go unanswered. Maybe someone will read my rebuttals of Jew Hating crap and realize the absurd lies being spouted.

My readers will likely be unaware of a spoiled brat steroid freak named Dan Bilzerian who lives in Vegas off his daddy’s money and mainly fills his social media accounts of videos of him using young women in a fashion that would make Jeffrey Epstein blush.

He hates Jews and may as well be channeling the words of Goebbels on a daily basis. I will get to him later.

Dan reposted this little tidbit from the presumptive next Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani.

This is the most vile and evil thing I’ve seen in decades. In one single meme, this smarmy scumbag Zohran - who is busy getting married at his mommy’s millionaire compound in Uganda this weekend, complete with armed guards to keep the Ugandan people away - manages to manufacture a dozen or more complete lies all focused around the insane idea that Jews fleeing Europe arrived in a “host nation,” meaning they were guests, not the rightful owners of Israel. From that libel and insane oversimplification of thousands of years of history, he then fast forwards ahead to showing the results of what happens to evil Fakestinians who slaughter Jews, Israelis and anyone they see as “collaborating” with the Jews, then ignoring ALL OF THAT and implying the Jews showed up as guests and then wrecked the joint.

His post got 68,000 likes.

Holy shit. How do New York’s election laws not disqualify him instantly?

It is so outrageous, I don’t even know where to begin.

Well, that’s not true. I began by stating the obvious.

New Yorkers - indeed, Americans - need to wake up. This smooth-talking little shit who has never had a job in his life, is a modern-day Joseph Goebbels who has openly said he wants to “tax white neighborhoods more” and declared the need for a law which would imprison any New Yorker who donates money to an Israeli cause.

Yes - he wants the NYPD to arrest 78-year-old Mrs. Stein for her monthly $25 check to Hadassah to buy hospital supplies. And he wants Alvin Bragg and Laetitia James to prosecute Mrs. Stein for that heinous crime.

Wake up. Your life actually depends upon it.

