As Israel and the USA remedy a 47-year-old defect in foreign policy by cutting the heads off the Iranian terror snake - repeatedly, if needs be - until we eliminate the threat posed by a regime that chants “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!”, Western liberals remain consistent in their support for anything that destroys Western civilization.

The same clowns who have been marching in the streets with signs paid for by George Soros and Neville Roy Singham lying about a non-existent “genocide” in Gaza, have gone oddly silent as the mullahs murdered 35,000+ Iranians in February alone. I thought these people were concerned about a government murdering Muslims?

I do enjoy the desperation with which liberals express their Trump Derangement Syndrome. When they are doubly engorged with Jew Hatred on top of their baseline TDS, the multiplier effect is stunning. Their spluttering rage at Israel and the USA for attacking a regime which shoots missiles and bomb drones at civilians across the Gulf region is a wonder to behold.

The Left tends to scream a lot of things until they quickly converge on a single Screaming Point to howl in chorus. In this instance, they’re yapping about “international law,” which in their twisted, fevered minds, prohibits free countries from defending themselves from totalitarian regimes that sponsor terror globally and murder their own people constantly.

As one of the Law Professors I studied under at the University of Chicago - as an undergraduate - emphasized repeatedly: There is no such thing as “international law.” Law is what prevails within the boundaries of a given sovereign entity. What happens between nations is a blend of negotiation, treaties and mutually accepted norms.

The Left continues its perfect track record of being perpetually wrong and never in doubt.

As BH put it so well this morning:

36,500 Iranians were murdered by the regime in January. Leftist media didn’t report this because it didn’t fit their anti-Trump agenda. The dingbats on The View didn’t talk about it. Not one Democrat shed a tear. No leftists held any protests around Iranian consulates or embassies. Obama enabled Iran’s nuclear program and sent crates of billions in cash to the terrorist regime. It was only a matter of time before today would happen. Soros & Son didn’t flood Iran with cash to subvert the regime. But suddenly the leftists are concerned for Iranians. I have yet to see a Democrat successfully find Iran or Tehran on a map. But leftists are suddenly sad for Iran. And yet Iranians are joyous their dictator and 40 of his cronies are dead. Time will tell if the Iranian people can take power away from Islamic radicals. Or, if another dictatorship will emerge. But I’m glad they now have an opportunity to try.

Jew Haters from around the world pile in, to make sure they side with the Iranian despots over free people defending themselves:

Spain will be “where,” precisely? At the yapping table, begging the mullahs to stop being murdering lunatics who spread terror around the world? Neutered, feckless, impotent, useless “Europe” must be part of the Eternal Yappers the mullahs laugh at, too, of course. Pedro loves him some Iranian mullahs because mullahs love killing Jews, so anything those evil scumbags do is just swell. The Prime Minister of Spain is continuing a long line of Jew Hatred going back to The Inquisition. Screw him and the second-rate country he rode in on. Spain never recovered from losing their slaves and New World slave mines and slave plantations and certainly are still reeling from their decision to kick out the Jews in 1492.

Let’s not forget the Left’s sudden erotic fascination with an un-Constitutional statute from the 1970s called the War Powers Resolution. They hyperventilate in public about this likely un-Constitutional statute in the way teenage boys discuss breasts at recess. But only when a Republican is President and is acting as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces. Jew Haters Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Bernie Sanders - along with many other Democrats - keep hoping this bit of stupid, anti-Nixon-inspired paper will stop President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu from doing their jobs on our behalf.

Microsoft Copilot had this to say:

How it operates in practice Despite objections, presidents almost always submit reports “consistent with” (not “pursuant to”) the Resolution—an intentional phrasing that signals compliance without conceding legal obligation. Congress, for its part, uses the Resolution as the framework for oversight and potential legislative action. The statutory structure—consultation, reporting, and procedures for congressional action—remains intact. The functional reality De jure : It is a binding federal law.

De facto : Its enforcement depends on political will, not judicial compulsion.

Constitutional status: Unsettled, because the Supreme Court has never ruled on its core mechanisms.

I highly advise you to read Nachum Kaplan’s splendid piece on the core strategy driving Israel to eradicate the evil which has made its intentions clear for 47 years now:

Am Israel Chai.

God Bless America.

The Israelis have dropped 4,000 munitions during Operation Roaring Lion thus far. Here’s to another 4,000 or as many as it takes to end this evil regime.

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