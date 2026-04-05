I read a great piece by Mitch Schneider today:

A notorious anti-Zionist is invited to Passover. This week, the Jewish comedian Modi showed a level of self-respect and clarity that Jews can no longer afford to live without. Mitch Schneider Apr 03, 2026

You should read his piece about Modi refusing to share the stage - and thereby give legitimacy to - the terrorist-loving Jew Hater Zohran Mamdani.

After reading the celebration of Modi’s decision to decline being used to endorse the presence and acceptability of this evil bastard Mamdani, I read Michael Dorf’s explanation of not only Mamdani’s inclusion but of other appalling guests including the horrifically damaging clown Don Lemon at this “seder.” As Cindy Adams signs off her Page Six commentaries, “Only in New York, kids.”

Sadly, while I do not doubt Michael Dorf s intentions and convictions, in the case of the thoroughly evil Jew Hating terrorist-supporting Twelver Shiite Zohran Mamdani, there is no “breaking bread” or “bringing together.” The evil bastard refused to stand and vote for the annual NYS Legislature’s symbolic condemnation of the Holocaust. He and his wife publicly express love and support for Hamas. They refuse to condemn the call for Jew Killing “globalize the intifada.” They hosted an iftar at Gracie Mansion whose guest of honor is an evil bastard Fakestinian Mahmoud Khalil whose continuing presence on American soil is baffling and a testament to the suicidal stupidity of the American Left.

All the old Central European stories warning about inviting the wampyr into your home are true; there was NOTHING positive about inviting that evil dybbuk to a seder, especially a public one where he could leverage his Islamist lies to the gullible leftwing Useful Jewish Idiots and get positive press for so doing. Michael, you are 1,000% wrong on this one and Modi is 100,000% right for walking out.

Below I have taken the time to give my invited guest the chance to prepare by giving him my debate points ahead of time. As a former graduate school national debate champion, that is insanely poor practice to give one’s debate opponent notes on your position ahead of time. But Michael took the time to tell us what he thinks, so it’s fair for me to do the same.

His essay follows, with my comments at the appropriate places.

Michael Dorf Uncorked Mayor Mamdani attended my Seder last night Speak your truth—but stay at the table! Michael Dorf Mar 31, 2026 I produce a wide range of shows—from last week’s Billy Joel event at Carnegie Hall to the thousands of music, comedy, and podcast performances at City Winery venues every night. But my annual Passover Seder gig (yes, I call the Downtown Seder a “gig”) is always one of the most challenging and meaningful events of the year—and last night was no exception.

I am not in the entertainment business. I am in the global capital markets and mining businesses. I work in highly competitive markets, swimming in a hostile sea of brutal entities including the Chinese Communist Party. I am used to evil people with vicious agendas trying to do me and my businesses harm.

My PR firm probably won’t love this, but I feel the need to speak honestly about an artist pulling out because of another person on stage with different views. I went on Twitter for the first time in a month or two, and damn—there were thousands of absurd posts about it. I sensed something was coming when the announcement about Mayor Mamdani attending my Seder hit the media the day before, and the hate mail started rolling in.

My PR firm has long since accepted that I will not stay silent on issues of major importance to the USA, Israel and the Jewish People.

Most of the irrational comments—like those bizarrely connecting my “drag queen Rabbi” to Hamas or Mamdani—I simply deleted. But when people I actually know started asking how I could put the Mayor on stage at City Winery, saying he’s not “for us,” it really got to me. Who is “us,” anyway?

“Us,” Michael, are the Jewish people. Also, all moral people who do not support calls for our murder during an ongoing globalized intifada. That is who “us” are.

For 33 years, the purpose of this pre-Passover Seder has been to bring people together, not tear them apart. The hardest part of diplomacy—in a world full of conflict, division, and pain—is the willingness to sit down and truly listen to the other side. This isn’t some naive kumbaya ideal. It’s about breaking bread, sharing a glass of wine and suspending the assumption that the person across from you is the enemy. Just for a moment, can we step back from being so entrenched in our views that we lose even a trace of empathy?

Inviting this Jew Hating demon to a photo op which will only strengthen his hold on power has nothing to do with “empathy.” It has everything to do with suicidal stupidity on behalf of the Jew who invited him.

Mayor Mamdani rode a Citi Bike (with his police detail) from City Hall to City Winery. He delivered a heartfelt message, quoting Leonard Cohen: “There is a crack, a crack in everything—that’s how the light gets in.” A poetic reminder that the imperfections in our city and our world are not failures, but openings for grace, healing, and hope.

Even Satan can quote Scripture.

Immediately after, Betty sang “Am Yisrael Chai,” a powerful expression of Jewish resilience, unity, and solidarity with the people of Israel. Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie shared moving reflections via video from a bomb shelter in Jerusalem. David Broza honored Peter Yarrow with “If I Had a Hammer,” reminding us of the enduring call for love and justice. My new friend Don Lemon delivered a profound rendition of the Four Questions, tying the concept of freedom of speech directly to the heart of the Exodus story. We laughed with Mathew Broussard and Olga Namer, gained insights from Freakonomics’ Stephen Dubner, City Council Chair Julie Menin, Brad Lander, and Terrence Floyd, George Floyd’s brother. Yola’s performance of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” was deeply moving, as were contributions from Jessie Malin, Meg Okura, and Paul Shapiro.

Don Lemon is clearly the Idiot Son. The day that stuffed shirt racist fool ever delivers a profound version of anything will be ice-skating season in Hell.

I have no idea who the other people named are, except for the taxpayer-funded grifter Terrence Floyd, whose scumbag brother committed suicide by being high on drugs, committing crimes and who chose to fight his way out of the police car he was already sitting in. The fact the Floyd family allowed the whole world to go insane over their evil scumbag brother is appalling enough, but you have to sully the Jewish people by having this horrifically divisive parasite at a publicized seder?

Simply appalling.

Throughout the evening, humor and reflection intertwined—especially in Olga Namer’s take on the Ten Plagues and Mathew Broussard’s sharp observations of the Exodus. Modi would have fit right in and been hysterical as he always is. While I respect Modi’s decision not to share the stage with Mayor Mamdani, I truly wish he had been there. I wish his audience hadn’t pressured him with calls to “boycott or else.” I wish the people who emailed and told me I’m not Jewish, that I should go to hell, or that I must be clueless about when Passover starts would take a breath. (For the record, yes—I know when Passover is. My mom makes sure of that.). I do this event purposely before the holiday so people can be with their families. Beginning tomorrow, millions of people around the world will gather for Seders—some filled with debate, some free of politics, some in languages we may not understand, all in different forms. But at their core, Seders are about bringing people with different perspectives to the same table.

No, at the core of the Seder is Hashem’s commandment for us to teach our children and remind ourselves every year of His saving us from Egypt. The only reference to “different perspectives” is in the four types of sons and their differing reactions to the Exodus story. It says nothing about inviting Haman to dinner to debate him about whether we should all be murdered.

There’s a beautiful concept in Hebrew: Shalom Bayit. Traditionally, it refers to peace within the home, but I think of it more broadly—about harmony within our larger family, and the idea that collective peace matters more than individual certainty.

I don’t know who your Hebrew school teacher was, but “collective peace” is found nowhere in Hashem’s dictates to humanity about living a moral life. Individual responsibility for moral choices is exactly what the Jews brought to humanity. We were Chosen to be the shining beacon of moral light unto the nations.

Nowhere in Torah or Talmud is this wishy-washy idea about some vague “collective peace” and certainly not taking precedence over each individual Jew standing before G-d to have his or her actions (there are no other choices) to be judged.

That means making room for different views. Listening. Disagreeing. Getting frustrated.

Different views are fine. In fact, I am inviting you to come on my podcast for a robust debate. You have laid out your views. I am laying out mine.

Notice my wife is not drawing cartoons for a book by a Jew Hating author who calls for our death and I am not dodging the question when a reporter asks me to repudiate “from the river to the sea,” or “globalize the intifada.”

I am not hosting a photo op in taxpayer-funded Gracie Mansion featuring a terrorist alien who for some insane reason the Democrats have decided must take priority over American citizens.

I am all about making room for different views.

I am not here to tolerate Jew Haters who want to murder my children or at the least don’t mind when Hamas does it for them.

Speaking your truth—but staying at the table (and drinking some wine). Don’t boycott. Don’t shut down. Stay. Listen. And maybe—just maybe—let a little light in.

We have already listened to this evil bastard Mamdani. There is nothing new to “learn” from this Jew Hating skid mark.

Your assertion that Modi, Mitch Schneider and I are not letting “a little light in” is appallingly offensive. Shall I also tune into podcasts by Nick Fuentes, David Duke and Tucker Carlson? Should I be wasting my time and hurting my brain by “listening” to those Jew Haters, too? Would you call listening to their vile claptrap “letting a little light in?”

Here is my introduction from last night: Welcome to City Winery and my 33rd Downtown Seder, a project started, Passover 1991, at the Knitting Factory, the same year our new Mayor was born, where we take real liberty in mixing up the traditional order of this ancient dinner party to accommodate the realities of our world and have a little fun at the same time. So let’s start right now by lifting your glass, which is suppose to be your first cup of wine, (I know some of you it’s your third already) and say the traditional blessing, “Baruch……”, We thank the earth for growing fruit from the vine. We are now liberated from the bondage of tradition and can be sipping freely throughout the night!!! L’chaim. OK, let’s talk about what we are going to try and do symbolically tonight. As many of you know, the word Seder translates to “order” and uses a guide called the Haggadah to retell the 4000-year old story of the Exodus—the first collective liberation struggle in history.

Stop right there, Comrade.

No. Exodus is about the formation of the Jewish people leaving bondage in Pharaonic Egypt, where their ancestors were first welcomed as productive immigrants and who as they prospered were later viewed as a threat by the formerly-welcoming host society and government. It is about a People Who Dwell Apart from the nations, said nations who always turn on us, no matter what, just as NYC’s population by electing Mamdani have turned on us.

Another self-hating Jew with daddy issues named Karl Marx fought against the moral implications of Hashem’s Covenant with the Jewish people by inventing this “collective liberation” crap which has done nothing but kill hundreds of millions of people all over the world and shows no signs of letting up.

The commandment from the Torah is to retell the story of leaving Mizrahim or bondage, of the redemption from slavery to freedom--year after year--and to actually ask challenging questions about this, to study this story. One is supposed to tell the history in a language that you understand, rather than Greek, Latin, Hebrew, languages which perhaps you are not fluent. My interpretation of this, inspired by my father’s inclusion of the civil rights movement into our secular seder growing up, is to use the language of the arts, music, humor and weave with political discourse, social activism, and other forms of communication to help us understand and retell the story—make it relevant and useful for today. The Dali Lama was quoted in reference to the Jewish people about survival, “what you do, you always remind” to sustain one’s culture. George Orwell’s famous quote from his novel 1984, “who controls the present controls the past and who controls the past controls the future”, a reference to a society and those in power who alter historical records, try and control all media, archives and educational materials in the present, and can rewrite the current political narrative. What was true yesterday can be declared false today with the ultimate goal of controlling the historical narrative, a regime can justify its present actions and shape the future. A manufactured history can create a complaint population that accepts the rulers vision for the future without questions, loosing objective truth. I think Orwell and the Dali Lama both underscore the importance of doing a seder, the annual retelling of an ancient story, of searching for truth and reminding us of the pharaohs in our lives. Our zones are flooded with Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, racial injustice, bigotry and the violent rise of “haters” is alive and growing around the world. Algorithmic division is fueling hate towards us Jews, Blacks, Immigrants, Muslims, Gays, Trans, and any type of outsider which is further fanned and given permission by the rhetoric of our skillful hate-monger-in-chief, or as Jon Stewart called him last week, our Supreme Mis-leader.

This gibberish reminds me of the philosopher who admonishes us to never let a lie go unchallenged.

We are indeed flooded with Jew Hatred. Appallingly so. In NYC alone, where Jews are 10% of the population, last year 50% of all hate crimes reported targeted Jews. The whole world is full of Islamist scum and their braindead Useful Idiot pals marching in the streets screaming absurd lies about “genocide in Gaza” while ignoring the Iranian mullahs who killed 35,000+ of their own people in February alone. In the UK, that feckless clown Keir Starmer has boasted hollowly that he would “arrest Netanyahu” but welcomed to 10 Downing Street with open arms, the murdering leader of ISIS, now President of Syria. “Islamophobia” is a rational response to Islamists who spend their time murdering Jews, Christians, Bahais, Sikhs, Hindus and each other while screaming “Allahu Akbar!” Wielded by Islamists inspired by the Muslim Brotherhood, their (temporary) allies Communists and Useful Idiots, it is a rhetorical stick designed to stifle debate so these evil bastards can achieve their dreamed-for global caliphate. That latter use Mamdani specializes in, with his lies about his “poor scared aunt” who turned out not to exist, who was “afraid to ride the subway” wearing her submissive slave scarf on 12 September 2001. As for the rest of your Trump Derangement Syndrome-driven tired laundry list of fabrications, we can demolish those one by one during our podcast discussion.

With no effective gun control, private attacks are surging in the United States worse than Europe in the 1930’s and the American common purpose of people from all over the world living together in a peaceful melting pot seems lost. Where is the simple, “love your neighbor as thyself.”

The very first thing Hitler did when he took power was to strip Jews and other “undesirables” of their firearms to render them helpless. Every single totalitarian Leftist wants two things: the destruction of the First and Second Amendments. This is the stupidest thing you’ve written. Where are your data about “private attacks” surging in the United States as a direct result of free people owning firearms? I am willing to “debate” and hear you if you can show me these data.

If you are suicidal enough to outsource your personal safety to a government whose Mayor hates Jews and applauds Hamas, that is your problem. I am in Florida, where we defend ourselves and those we love. Evil people use guns to murder others - I see you don’t mention the last dozen school shootings in America were committed by “trans” maniacs. Their evil and mental illness is what kills - not guns owned by moral citizens.

Free people own weapons with which to defend their families and property. Slaves do not.

That has been true since Hammurabi and remains true now.

There are more firearms per capita in my quiet neighborhood than there are in Yemen. By your logic - because government is not “controlling” private citizens’ access to firearms - my neighborhood should be a daily bloodbath of nonstop violence. Oddly, it is not. What is true is that gutter scum think thrice before breaking into homes here because if they do, they are likely to be carted off in body bags while the sheriff holds a press conference praising the homeowner for (a) protecting his or her family from evil criminals and (b) thanking the homeowner for saving the taxpayers the cost of trying and incarcerating the dead scumbags.

Would - to extend your “logic” - Israel be safer and more secure if the Israelis stripped themselves of their weapons and depended on the kindness of the Fakestinians and UNRWA to leave them in peace?

Lastly, where did you get your asserted “American common purpose” from? The American Common Purpose that I understand and grew up with was about individual freedom and a very limited form of government by the people and for the people, that only did a very few things well. People from all over the world have indeed made this country great, by coming here and adapting themselves to our culture, not by demanding we change our culture to suit theirs.

Passover transcends religion because the exodus history, the reminders of what it was, or is, to be enslaved, the empathy we must feel for all our brothers and sisters who lived centuries ago, as well as those who are suffering today, is at the core of the story. The core is Freedom. And tonight is our opportunity, at this dinner party, to take some of these reminders to heart, including that when we say no Kings or new Pharaohs, we mean Freedom. Let’s seek the truth of history to provide Freedom to those hurt from current refugee crisis around the world, global hunger, and the persecution by ICE of minorities and immigrants--all our neighbors!! The path to liberation runs through solidarity with each other.

The Jewish People are indeed a light unto the nations. Our story of the Exodus can and should indeed be an inspiration to any others yearning to breathe the air of Freedom.

You just had to throw in this stupidity about “no kings,” didn’t you? Gosh, that sure is meeting your definition of “coming together,” huh? Of all the stupidity the TDS crowd has come up with, this moronic “No Kings” thing is the dumbest. No single Republican or anyone wearing a MAGA hat wants a King. Leftists are all screaming into an echo chamber at themselves. Policy disagreements are fine and a healthy part of a functioning Republic. Stupid claims about Trump wanting to be a “king” are puerile, pointless and utterly lacking in substance.

ICE is not “persecuting” immigrants and minorities. ICE Is simply enforcing the laws created by the US Congress - Democrats and Republicans alike - and removing lawbreakers from our midst. If you want to change the laws relating to immigration, by all means do so via the political and legislative process.

But to support the actions of a feckless clown and his idiot VP who let tens of millions of unvetted people - many of them proven murderers and rapists - across our borders without any change to our laws was beyond irresponsible. THAT unilateral decision by the Biden Administration was indeed the act of a King who ignored the laws he swore to uphold.

As for the nonsense about “minorities,” I tire of these stupid Leftist lies with no basis in objective reality.

Our Seder will hopefully inspire you to help provide sanctuary and unity to our fellow humans on this small planet. May our gathering around this table, here at City Winery, breaking bread (Matzah actually from the Matzo Project), laughing and crying, drinking lots of wine, inspire us to fight all forms of oppression in the coming year. Finally, this evening we have also raised some important funds for Seeds of Peace—an organization that brings young people from both sides of the conflicts together to live, play and be together--bridging divides in a polarized time. Check them out. To start us off tonight, I’m excited to welcome to City Winery and our Seder, New York City’s first Muslim and first Asian-American Mayor. A person who is trying hard to bridge divides in our community and our great city--a sentiment I hope is used at Seder tables and other places around the world this year. Please welcome the 112thMayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani.

Idiocy, of the Useful kind, no doubt.

It is a sheer lie that this evil terrorist Twelver Shiite is “trying to bridge divides.” Whether or not you know it is a lie, I cannot tell.

Am Israel Chai.

God Bless America.

Death to our enemies.

Let me know when you’d like to be my guest on Messy Times , Michael!



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