Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

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Richard Pollock's avatar
Richard Pollock
19h

I wonder how the German Jewish community would feel if Himmler, Goebbels and Hitler held an “inclusive” Seder that made no mention of the Jews marching towards the Holy Land and failed to end “Next Year in Jerusalem?”

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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
20h

Wow. What an ass licking, nauseating, obsequious introduction to that pile of shit mayor.

Not only was he invited, but it sounds like he was the guest of honor.

Dorf won’t have the balls to appear with you and defend his actions.

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