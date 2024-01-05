I wish I could stop highlighting #TheList of evil Jew Haters to be fired and blacklisted.
But scumbag Jew Haters like Laila Ali and Soaad Elbahwati make it impossible....
Another day, another evil scumbag tearing down posters of Jewish children kidnapped by the Government of Gaza. This helpful citizen is Laila Ali who worked in mental health care in Chicago. Let that sink in.
When confronted by the women videotaping her, she just walks away waving her middle finger. Apparently, this nasty sleaze was a “patient coordin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.