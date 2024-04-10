I slayed at the Mohegan Sun
The casino that doesn't want you to get there and dissuades you from gambling when you do. Overcoming all customer service barriers, I left the cyber insurance crowd in joyous tears, begging for more.
OK, straight up - I loathe people who break their word. Every single treaty that the American government signed with Native American tribes is a binding obligation on the taxpayer. Given the spotty history of the Federal Government - what a surprise! - doing the right thing by, well, anyone, it is obvious that Leviathan’s relationship with many tribes…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.