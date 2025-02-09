I have a new personal hero
90+ Democrat Congressclowns ranted, raved, whined and pleaded without effect when a security guard did his job and prevented them from wasting more of the taxpayers' dollars by bugging DOE staff.
I don’t know the name of the paragon of patience, duty and patriotism in video below, but he is my new personal hero. When I get the chance, I cannot wait to buy him a steak and bourbon at the finest steakhouse in the land.
Few things in this world have made me happier than hear Maxine Waters crying and moaning at this guy that “we’re trying to save yo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.