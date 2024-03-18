I guess Rashida Tlaib runs Democrat foreign policy now
The Gazan Government started a war on October 7th and is still holding 136 hostages. New Democrat talking points are that Israel should accept its people being murdered and, y'know, MoveOn.Org
Craven Democrats are worried about Biden’s support in Jew Hate-ridden Michigan, so Senator UpChuck Schumer stands on the floor of the Senate to demand Israel’s President resign while the Biden NSC Spokesman says the White House wants Israel to lose this war to Hamas.
The White House said on Sunday that it still has not seen a "credible" plan from the Isr…
