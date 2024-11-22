I get the weirdest hate mail
Anonymous Jew Hating Cowards love to attack me online. Some are more entertaining than others. This one is a gem worth savoring.
I woke up to this weird note addressed to me on Substack:
You must live a very unhappy existence. You published a book full of $10 words that really says nothing, then you come out here spewing hatred everyday without proof or sources—and when others write research-based discourse you try to doxx them. Then they confronted in private …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.