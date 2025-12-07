Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom To Offend's avatar
Freedom To Offend
7h

I was told that many Toronto Jews are moving to the UAE which is ironic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Christopher Messina · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture