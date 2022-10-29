Hit Like, Subscribe, Forward and Leave a Comment
It won't kill you, there is no permanent record and it's a painless way to support writers
Long before I began to cast pods (https://messytimes.show), I have worked in data science, machine learning and a range of big data analytics.
You know why producers of TV shows featuring otherwise vapid, boring “real” people pay companies to go to online platforms to create or gain “followers,” “likes” and “clicks?” Because the algorithms which choose …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.