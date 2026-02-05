Your gracious author has moved on from mining rare earths in Greenland to mining the lunar surface for minerals even more critical to human development and US national security.

One of the most fun things about getting involved in the Space Industry is meeting all the people obsessed with Space in one way or another. As part of that immersion, I am getting reacquainted with many of the writers I loved as a child. I cherish a copy of Isaac Asimov’s Opus 300, which he inscribed for me personally and still love the brilliant insights of the Foundation series.

I’d never heard of Robert Heinlein but everyone interested in the Space economy brings up his book frequently. Being an originalist textualist, I immediately trotted out to get a copy to read. I am so glad I did.

There are multiple parts of the story which are of great current interest, including a very intelligent reading on social development as it relates to geographic and physical realities. Fernand Braudel made this point in his magisterial work La Méditerranée et le Monde méditerranéen à l'époque de Philippe II, published in 1949, one of the original sources of the idea that geography dictates social destiny. What is true on Earth is trebly true in the Moon (not “on” the Moon), in Heinlein’s telling.

On the technological front, what Heinlein predicted incorrectly is as fascinating as what he predicted accurately.

I spoil nothing in the story by revealing that “Mike” is a computer which has achieved sentience on its own as a result of its being the central control system for lunar society. Whilst Heinlein made many prescient points made about how computers will operate in 2075 from the published perspective of 1966, one of his most spot-on was this comment made about the strengths and weaknesses of computers and humans, which predicted things like Claude and other meta-coding tools we use today.

Heinlein’s main protagonist relates:

Greatest shortcoming of computers isn’t computer shortcoming at all but fact that a human takes a long time, maybe hours, to set up a program that a computer solves in milliseconds. One best quality of Mike was that he could program himself. Fast. Just explain problem, let him program.

So far as I know from my limited reading of pre-1980s science fiction, Heinlein is unique in predicting this kind of “computers writing their own code” which is disrupting so many industries in our real world right now.

What I find amazing is that given Heinlein’s accurate extrapolation of how computers would operate in the future is married to - to our minds - a bizarre oversight about their operation. Heinlein missed the whole idea of portable hard drives or thumb drives - he has computers printing out huge wads of paper on which code is printed, so a human would have to take a roll of printouts from one computer to another and have to retype all that code into the second computer, rather than just plugging a portable data store device to transfer code.

Hindsight is 20/20, of course, so I take nothing from Heinlein in what he got right and what he missed.

Read it.

Beyond that, when you look up at the Moon, try to imagine our robots on the surface, making life better for all humankind, preparing the way for our future amid the stars. We are destined to become a multiplanetary species. Someday our descendants may treat the idea of one planet only harboring human life as a bizarre fantasy told to gullible children at bedtime.

