Have you ever heard of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS)?
Every year, your grandchildren were forced to borrow $55,000,000 so literally useless bureaucrats made six figures while napping at home or on exotic junkets - for a service no one ever asked for.
As Oscar Wilde said, Bad artists borrow. Good artists steal.
I have written in detail about the appalling waste of money and vicious abuse of public trust by hundreds of thousands of employees in the Swamp. This one - at a mere $55,000,000 - didn’t make it onto my radar, but a wonderful journalist nameddove deep into this particular cesspool of abusiv…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.