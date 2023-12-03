Hamas murders more captives after breaching the ceasefire every Leftist whines about.
Real brave bunch, killing unarmed hostages. These are the evil scum Rashida Tlaib and other Jew Haters in Congress think are just swell guys.
Another day, another thousand examples of the moral rot at the heart of the American Left and (most, sadly) Democrats. For all their absurd screeching about Donald Trump being an anti-Semite (with no evidence), their entire leadership is consumed with Jew Hatred or at the least silence where it appears blatantly and constantly within their ranks.
[Metho…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.