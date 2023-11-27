Hamas murdered and kidnapped Americans. President Biden should be invading Gaza.
Why is our President giving Hamas what they want? Why aren't AMERICAN missiles attacking Hamas in retaliation for their killing of Americans?
Hamas must be destroyed. Period. These scum have always used innocent people - most of all their “own” slave subjects in Gaza - as valueless pawns to achieve their evil aims. Americans need to know the names Abigail Edan, Roy Edan and Smadar Edan. Abigail is 4 years old and was held hostage in Gaza after seeing her parents Roy and Smadar murdered on…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.