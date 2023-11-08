Hamas Leaders Have $11 Billion; Live in Qatar and Turkey, far from Harm
The "crisis" in Gaza is entirely due to Hamas, who could provide all the "relief" and "humanitarian assistance" needed because of their attack on Israel.
P.J. O’Rourke observed that ignorance is a renewable resource.
Others have observed that the Nazis killed the secular Jews, too.
Every single Western sucker, er concerned liberal, should understand a few simple things:
1. Hamas is the government of Gaza. 2. There is plenty of food, fuel and everything else hidden in Gaza to supply the civilian population.
