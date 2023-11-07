Hamas Founder's Son: Hamas Wants to Destroy Israel. Period.
These evil people do not care about "Palestinians" or anyone else.
The son of one of Hamas’s founders spent 27 months in Israeli prisons, while he witnessed Hamas kill hundreds of fellow Muslim prisoners. Every dingbat Leftist Western moron chanting in the streets for Hamas should pay close attention.
These Western Idiots will not listen, but they should.
