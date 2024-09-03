Hamas and Hezbollah march in New York City. The DEMOCRATS allow them to terrorize Jews.
How does one single Jew vote Democrat anymore? Really. It's insane.
[Recently, I have had some colleagues from my professional life “raise questions” about my public speaking and writing about the serious issues facing our nation and most pressingly, the Jewish people who have done so much positively for the world and who in return face unrelenting, unremitting, irrational hatred. Some of these American investors are “c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.