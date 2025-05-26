Guns don't kill Jews; Jew Haters do
Some clown named Hen Mazzig thinks the answer to evil Jew Haters like the one in DC is more "gun control." Maybe they should try that in Gaza, too, so Hamas cannot shoot Israelis.
First off, I am never going to write or say the name of the piece of human trash who murdered Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, may their memories be always for a blessing. Second, this evil bastard is from Chicago, with some of the strictest gun laws in the country and he killed two people in Washington, DC, another Democrat city which disarms lawful…
