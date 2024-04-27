Guelph Humber is run by Jew Haters
Paul Finlayson is being attacked because he expressed support for Israel. Pay attention to this direct assault on Western Civilization. They want him to stay silent. I'm helping him shout about it.
Another Canadian university is bowing to the forces of Jew Hating Marxist nonsense.‘s Paul Finlayson visits the Messy Times to talk about his beyond Kafkaesque experience with being struggled out of a job for expressing support for Israel and contempt for Hamas.
