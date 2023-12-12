Grzegorz Braun was (is?) a Jew Hating Member of the Polish Parliament
I don't know whether he is "far-right," but I do know he is a Jew Hater.
Far-right Polish PM (Parliamentary Minister) Grzegorz Braun grabbed a fire extinguisher and attacked a Menorah display in the Sejm, the parliament building, putting out the Hanukkah candles.
He then entered the parliament hall to explain his actions, and went on to give an antisemitic speech saying,"There can be no place for acts of racist, tribal, savag…
