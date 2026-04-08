Great piece on the Jewish necropolis of Bet She'arim
A reminder etched in tons of stone of the Jewish presence in Israel.
Melissa Brodsky does a great job of demonstrating one more piece of evidence - as if any were needed by a rational person - of the historical Jewish presence in Israel.
Not a single moronic Jew Hater will either read it or be swayed by it. But it’s good for rational, moral people to learn more about the Jewish homeland given us by Hashem.
To her vast credit, Melissa is attempting to make nuance a valuable part of a thinking person’s toolkit when face with the torrent of online ignorant screeching about Jews and Israel.
Am Israel Chai.
Christopher, thank you for the incredibly kind words and for the 'Am Israel Chai' at the end. You hit on exactly why I do this, the ground doesn't lie, even when the internet does. I believe nuance is the only way forward, and I'm grateful to have people like you helping to amplify the truth. To the 'thinking people', I'm honored to be in the toolkit!