Melissa Brodsky does a great job of demonstrating one more piece of evidence - as if any were needed by a rational person - of the historical Jewish presence in Israel.

Not a single moronic Jew Hater will either read it or be swayed by it. But it’s good for rational, moral people to learn more about the Jewish homeland given us by Hashem.

To her vast credit, Melissa is attempting to make nuance a valuable part of a thinking person’s toolkit when face with the torrent of online ignorant screeching about Jews and Israel.

Am Israel Chai.

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