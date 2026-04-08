Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

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Melissa Brodsky's avatar
Melissa Brodsky
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Christopher, thank you for the incredibly kind words and for the 'Am Israel Chai' at the end. You hit on exactly why I do this, the ground doesn't lie, even when the internet does. I believe nuance is the only way forward, and I'm grateful to have people like you helping to amplify the truth. To the 'thinking people', I'm honored to be in the toolkit!

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