Get real rewards for identifying a Jew Attacker
This representative of - presumably - the "Religion of Peace" screamed at a man and then assaulted him. Call the NYPD to earn cash prizes.
During - I suppose - one more of the interminable “protests” in New York in favor of the Gazan Government murdering and taking hostages, someone was filming the protests. The only thing these scumbags hate more than Jews is being filmed and identified for screaming for Jewish genocide.
This man pictured screamed repeatedly, “Shut the fuck up! I said b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.