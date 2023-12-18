Gazans Murdered Inbar Hayman. She was 27 years old; may her memory be for a blessing.
The Gazan Government and their worldwide supporters have her blood on their hands. I'm looking at you, Bernie Sanders, your stooge Briahna Joy Gray, and the evil traitor Rashida Tlaib, for starters.
The Gazan terrorist scum - “freedom fighters” in the phrasing of too many American Democrats and fuckwit indoctrinated college students - grabbed Inbar Hayman during their October 7th assault.
They held her for months and then killed her.
May the IDF wipe every single last scumbag from Gaza and may they all die in horrible pain and fear, the way Inbar di…
