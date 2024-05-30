Gazan Terrorists - pardon the redundancy - murdered Amit Buskila and took her corpse hostage
I see former friends posting offensive nonsense like "All Eyes Are on Rafah." All I can say is, "If all your eyes are on Rafah, can you let us know when you see the remaining hostages?"
This heartbreaking memoriam is taken from the Instagram account: remember7.10
Amit Esther Buskila, 28, was taken captive by H@mas terrorists at the Supernova desert rave on October 7th.
Buskila, a talented stylist and a cook who was raised by a single mother, was on the phone with her uncle, Shimon, during the early morning hours of the attack.
She describ…
