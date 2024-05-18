The IDF announces it has found and retrieved the bodies of Gelerenter Itzhak, 56, Amit Buskila, 28, and Shani Louk, 22.

Yitzhak, Shani and Amit were at the Nova music festival, where, according to verified information, they were murdered by Hamas terrorists and kidnapped to Gaza.

May their memories be for a blessing and may the IDF exact just revenge on …