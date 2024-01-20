Gazan Government operatives burned Shira Shohat alive "because," you know, "resistance"
From the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, Israel shall prosper in freedom once the evil cancerous Islamic Death Cults are removed from the region.
Take a good look at this photo of Shira Shohat. On October 7th, officials of the Gazan Government burned her alive during their invasion of southern Israel.
May her memory be for an eternal blessing and her name on every generation’s lips.
The evil savage hordes in Gaza and the West Bank have proven absolutely unworthy of doing anything but renouncing the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.