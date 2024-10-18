From Tzlil Berko, a Perfect Essay on the Evil of Yahya Sinwar
And the absolute morality of Israel, whose surgeons performed brain surgery to save this evil bastard from brain cancer while incarcerated for five life sentences for killing Jews and terrorism.
My neighbors in Florida yesterday were asking why I was standing in the street blowing my shofar. I told them that Satan’s Emissary on Earth had finally been killed, doing the whole world a massive favor. I’ve written a great deal about the cynical Fakestinian “leaders” living as billionaires in Doha and Istanbul, while putting everyone in Gaza in dang…
