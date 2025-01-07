From May 2024: Florida Muslim Dentist / Imam calls for Death of Jews
One fine Florida legislator is calling for this imam/dentist's license to be suspended
A dentist in Florida faces calls for the suspension of his license and an investigation into his practice over statements made during sermons at a mosque in north Miami.
On April 26, in a sermon broadcast on Facebook, Dr. Fadi Kablawi called for the murder of Jews and also called the current Israeli regime "worse than the Nazis."
"Oh Allah, annihilate the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.