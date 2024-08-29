Professional Jew Hater, er, UN Random Title Always Blaming Jews Francesca Albanese held a press conference to discuss the kidnapping by the IDF of “Israeli” Bedouin Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi.

Professional Jew Hater and UN Liar Extraordinaire Francesca Albanese

[Here is the transcript of her comments:]

Two days ago, we witnessed further proof - as if any were nee…