Forty Years of Continuous Dungeons & Dragons
Inspirational? Disconcerting? Meh? Galactic faux pas? Simply Canadian?
Sometimes something just hits me. Most of the time I don’t bother to share it. This WIRED magazine video about a guy whose been running a decades-long Dungeons & Dragons campaign hit me hard enough for me to want to glean reactions from others.
Check out the video; I’m curious to read your reactions.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.