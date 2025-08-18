chose

, my book on the fiscal disaster known as Washington, DC - more precisely, how to fix it - as

Don’t pay attention to what I say about my book - have a listen to what the fine, brilliant, erudite, discerning and dare I say easy on the eyes folks at Exchange Invest have to say about it!

For those interested in our long-running professional relationship, I had a fun conversation with

of IPO-VID back in July 2020 about the exciting and interesting career path I’ve had from being one of the people who

the entire “fintech” industry back in the late 1990s on Wall Street, to my current life in hard rock mining and critical minerals trading.

created

For anyone interested in the world of exchanges, how capital markets function in reality rather than theoretically, there are few people as knowledgeable and experienced as Patrick. I urge you to dive into his writings and subscribe to his podcast.

There is a world of opportunity out there for young people. If you are one of them, don’t believe a single word from the doom goblins preaching the end of growth and the concomitant lies about how much “better” - despite literally all evidence - some flavor of centralizing State controlled Socialism would be.

Study hard. Work hard. Take risks. Live a good and challenging life. Don’t settle for boring.

In the meantime, buy a copy of my book and tell me what you think!

Share