Finally! An excellent citizen steps forward for true public service in Congress!
Have a listen to Andrew Gutmann, a recent convert from New Yorker to Florida Man!
Fellow Native New Yorker, now proud resident of the Last Free State in America, Florida, Andrew Gutmann joins us in the @MessyTimes studios for a wide-ranging but focused conversation about the need to root out the insidious evil of Marxism in American life.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.