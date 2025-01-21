Fakestinians do not want peace, a two-state solution or anything but the death of Jews.
The Leftist rot at the heart of what used to be Western Civilization makes some leaders blind to the reality that the evil in Gaza is a pervasive rot. The West is at war with violent Islamist terror.
Here is an excellent guest post from, originally published by the .
No Good Options in Post-War Gaza
Despite decades of failed diplomacy and billions in international aid, the Palestinian Authority remains entrenched in corruption, extremism, and its refusal to recognize Israel's right to exist.
Jan 17, 2025
