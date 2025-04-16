FAFO, Letitia James Edition. Blowback's a bitch. Η ύβρις καταστρέφει τις ζωές των ανθρώπων.
If you're going to attack people for things you've done and they haven't, don't expect to get away with it. She should have asked Client Number Nine how that worked out for him...
Letitia James, the (for now) reigning Attorney General of the formerly great State of the Peoples’ Republic of NewYorkistan violated every tenet of civic ethics from the start. She campaigned for the office on promising to “get” Trump.
Hardly the “justice is blind and impartial” standard court officers and, well, all Americans are held to. New Yorkers w…
