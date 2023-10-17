Ezra Yachin is my Hero
I hope to have 10% of his grit when I am 95 years old.
Watch this video to see why this guy is my new hero. I hope he gets to kill some Hamas scumbags or their supporters before he’s done with his lifetime fighting Jew Haters.
I cannot add anything beyond what was already posted on YouTube, copied below.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.