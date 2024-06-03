Evil Jew Haters Stephen Wolowitz and Fathia Balgahoon are TEACHERS in Fort Lee, NJ
Superintendent of Schools Robert Kravitz should be pressured by Fort Lee parents to get rid of this evil filth
Stephen Wolowitz and Fathia Balgahoon describe October 7th thusly to their high school students in a public school paid for with tax dollars:
The Gazan murdering scum (my, accurate words), were “able to ‘break out’ of Gaza and enter Israel undetected.”
What an odd way to describe terrorists invading a nation to rape, murder and take hostages. On October …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.