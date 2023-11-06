Evil Governments at the United Nations Hate Jews
No surprise here! Hamas murders 1,400 people, then their leaders run and hide. The UN then demands Israel stop reacting to this brutal attack. Nothing new here.
The vast majority of United Nations resolutions condemning all nations on earth every year are focused on Israel, a tiny nation and the only democracy in the Middle East.
True to form, the UN - instead of, I don’t know, condemning Hamas for murdering 1,400 unarmed people and taking 200+ hostage on 7 October 2023 - took time on 27 October 2023 to condemn……
