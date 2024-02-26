Evil Gazan Government, er, "Freedom Fighters" took 86-year-old Shlomo Mansour hostage.
Every Useful Idiot Hamas Lover marching on US campuses and streets needs to - what's their fun little phrase, again? Oh, right - SAY HIS NAME.
I hope the evil bastards at the United Nations are proud of the work they have done taking American tax dollars to funnel to Hamas.
This is Shlomo Mansour, resident of Kibbutz Kissufim who was taken hostage by the Government of Gaza on 7 October 2023. He has been held for 143 days now, assuming he is still alive.
Western Civilization is at stake here. …
