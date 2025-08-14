There are two things I know to be true. There's no difference between good flan and bad flan, and there is no war [with Albania]. - from Wag the Dog

I know many things for sure, but the only relevant one is that Israel and her supporters are 100% in the right when it comes to this latest round of fighting with the sociopathic Islamist death cult known as Fakestine and its “leadership” called Hamas.

If the British and Americans had just held onto the oilfields we found and developed in the Middle East, Qatar and Saudi Arabia would not have untold trillions of dollars to pour into Jew Hatred and America-bashing.

I’m not going to play “what if” with history, as amusing an intellectual pursuit as that may be.

In the here and now, as pusillanimous, spineless clowns like Keir “my wife is a self-hating Jew, so you can’t criticize me” Starmer and Emmanuel “my old schoolmarm wife bitch slaps me in public” Macron are going whining to the Jew Hate Forum on the East River, er, “the United Nations of Jew Hatred” to declare their love for a Fakestinian State, 50 hostages alive and dead remain under Gaza.

A wonderful journalist posts daily reminders of this hellish evil/

Mazelit Toni Airaksinen Shlomo Mansour, 86, is the oldest hostage in Hamas captivity. Have you heard of him? He is a Holocaust survivor, a grandfather, and a proud founding member of Kibbutz Kissufim 🇮🇱 Initially, Shlomo was on the list of 33 hostages to be released during the first ceasefire deal. But Hamas seems to have forgot about him. He is still held by Hamas militants. Say his name — Shlomo Mansour. Sadly, Shlomo has been forgotten about to the point where his name is NOT on the vast majority of #BringThemHome hostage lists. In his youth, Shlomo survived the Farhud riots in Iraq. This includes the 1941 Farhud pogrom in Baghdad during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, when about 900 Jews were murdered. Shlomo passed away in the tunnels, but his family has been waiting 676 days for him to come home for a proper burial. His wife, children, and grandkiddos are still waiting. #ShlomoMansour🎗️🎗️🧡

“Brave” and “resisty” armed psychopaths abducted and murdered an unarmed 86-year-old man. How brave and resisty of them, such tough guys.

These are the demons in human form that the Western Left loves so much.

A US Senator takes pictures with a Hamas supporter who is in this country illegally, who said on a live TV interview that the Fakestinians “had to” rape girls at the Nova Festival and take Shlomo hostage.

Bernie Sanders REFUSES to meet with Americans or Israelis who were held hostage by Fakestinians under Gaza, but is hugging a terrorist who will kill him when he gets the first chance. Pure insanity.

The American Democrats are spending millions to fight this scumbag Mahmoud Khalil’s deportation. They, like, Bernie, will find out what the Kapos (Jews who helped the Nazis round up their fellow Jews in the hopes of being spared) found out under the Nazis in the 1940s.

Kapo Bernie Sanders: “But I was a GOOD JEW! I even helped keep Mahmoud Khalil in the United States with his evil terrorist wife and demonic spawn anchor baby!… Whaddya mean, Mahmoud told you where I was hiding?”

Major chunks of people born into the West have decided to commit suicide. Hopefully, enough of us remain to save Western Civilization and defeat our enemy in World War III which is a (temporary) collaboration between Western Marxists and Islamofascists. The Useful Idiots in the West are going to find out what Stalin found out when he thought he had a non-aggression pact with Hitler.

Western leaders should be demanding the unconditional release of the hostages and unconditional surrender of the Fakestinians. (Hamas is a pointless distinction).

Thank God the Americans, Italians and others are standing firm while the colossal losers atop the French and UK governments are licking the boots of radical Islamists instead of standing for what is moral and right.

Am Israel Chai. God Bless America.

