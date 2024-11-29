Every Western Leftist Moron Whining About "the Kids in Gaza" Needs to SAY HER NAME: Karin Journo
The French-Israeli was dancing even though she had a leg cast on; that cast likely prevented her escaping from the UNRWA and Fakestinian scum who killed her.
Karin Journo celebrated life at the Nova festival music. By the time the Hamas monsters approached Karin and other young Israelis, she called to her mother.
These were her last words. "Mom, I love you, they're shooting at us, there are a lot of wounded," Karin said, adding that she was with Matan, a friend of hers with whom she had come to the party. "M…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.